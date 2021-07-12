4 hospitalized in New Jersey hotel shooting: police

New Jersey

NJ hotel shooting

At least four people were hospitalized following a shooting at a New Jersey hotel July 12, 2021 (PIX11)

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J.– At least four people were hospitalized following a shooting at a New Jersey hotel early Monday, authorities said.

Police responded to a call of multiple people shot at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Woodbridge along US Highway 1 South in Iselin in Woodbridge Township.

At least four people were injured and taken to the hospital, according to Woodbridge police.

It was not immediately known the extent of their injuries or if all those hospitalized were shot.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately disclosed.

