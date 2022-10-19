EAST ORANGE, N.J. (PIX11) — A dozen people were displaced after a four-alarm fire ripped through three East Orange homes early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The blaze broke out in a vacant house before spreading to two other homes on Amherst Street at around 4:18 a.m., police said. Eighty firefighters worked to bring the fire under control.

Twelve people from three families had to evacuate and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross, officials said. There were no injuries.

The families were able to sit on an NJ Transit bus that was sent to the scene to provide shelter from the cold, said an agency spokesperson.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.