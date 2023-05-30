Firefighters are responding to a four-alarm fire in Downtown Jersey City, according to officials. (Citizen App)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Firefighters are responding to a four-alarm fire in Downtown Jersey City, according to officials.

No injuries were reported due to the fire, according to the Jersey City Fire Department. However, the building has been evacuated while officials wait for PSE&G to cut the building’s power.

JCFD advises drivers to avoid Montgomery Street from Jersey Avenue to Grove Street.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

