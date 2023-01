ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A 30-foot humpback whale was found washed up on a beach in Atlantic City Saturday morning, according to the Atlantic City Police Department.

The whale was found dead around 8 a.m., according to police. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center was called in to take samples from the whale. ACPD blocked off the area on Georgia Avenue beach for public health reasons.

Video of the beached whale can be seen on the Citizen App.