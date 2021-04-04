3-year-old girl dies after fall into NJ campground septic tank

CAPE MAY, N.J. — Authorities say a 3-year-old girl died after accidentally falling into a sewage septic tank at a New Jersey campground over the weekend.

Cape May prosecutors and Lower Township police say officers were called to the Sun Outdoors Campground in Cape May just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The girl, who had been pulled from the tank by the time emergency responders arrived, was pronounced dead at to Cape Regional Medical Center.

Authorities said the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy Sunday, and a ruling on the cause and manner of death are pending the final autopsy report, but prosecutors said it appeared to be a an accident.