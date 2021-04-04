3-year-old girl dies after fall into NJ campground septic tank

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights by night

A close-up photo of police lights by night

CAPE MAY, N.J. — Authorities say a 3-year-old girl died after accidentally falling into a sewage septic tank at a New Jersey campground over the weekend.

Cape May prosecutors and Lower Township police say officers were called to the Sun Outdoors Campground in Cape May just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The girl, who had been pulled from the tank by the time emergency responders arrived, was pronounced dead at to Cape Regional Medical Center.

Authorities said the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy Sunday, and a ruling on the cause and manner of death are pending the final autopsy report, but prosecutors said it appeared to be a an accident.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Travelers still in the dark but on their way home after evacuation at Newark Airport terminal

Fully vaccinated people can travel safely again: CDC

Two car service drivers demand lost money from driving for rideshare app

NJ loosens some restrictions

NJ sees COVID surge as gathering limits increase

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

DMX hospitalized in White Plains after heart attack amid reports of overdose: lawyer

Travelers still in the dark but on their way home after evacuation at Newark Airport terminal

Finally, temperatures warm back up

DMX's attorney speaks to PIX11 News as the rapper is hospitalized in White Plains following heart attack

Funeral held for Spring Valley firefighter killed in nursing home fire

Firefighters trapped, seriously injured while battling Queens blaze: FDNY

Children's book tells story of centenarian Fauja Singh, brings cultures together

Young Queens woman assaulted by disguised couple, tried tracking attackers on ‘Find my iPhone’

Jerry Seinfeld helps reopen Gotham Comedy Club as NYC venues begin comeback

@PIX11News on Twitter