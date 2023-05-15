FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) – Three juveniles have been arrested and charged in the death of a taxi driver in Franklin Township, N.J., officials announced.

According to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, Kofi Addo, a 57-year-old taxi driver from North Brunswick, was shot and killed near Rose Street and Sydney Place in Franklin Township just before 10 p.m.

Investigators identified three males involved in the shooting, two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old. The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said the three teens planned to rob Addo, and one of them fired a shot and killed Addo. After the shooting, the teens ran away on foot, according to officials.

Police found all three teens on May 12. According to officials, two of the teens were in Franklin Township, and the third was found in New Brunswick.

The 14-year-old and the 13-year-old found in New Brunswick were both charged with the following:

Murder in the first degree

Felony murder in the first degree

Conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree

Robbery in the first degree

Conspiracy to commit robbery in the second degree

Unlawful possession of a weapon in the second degree

Possession of a firearm by a minor in the fourth degree

The 13-year-old found in Franklin Township was charged with:

Robbery in the first degree

Conspiracy to commit robbery in the second degree

Prosecutor McDonald said three teens were transported to the Middlesex County Youth detention center on Friday evening, awaiting a family court appearance.