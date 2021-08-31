3 relatives arrested in shooting death of 8-year-old Newark boy: officials

NEWARK, N.J. — Three relatives were charged Tuesday in the shooting death of an 8-year-old boy in Newark.

According to officials, 8-year-old Jahmeer Allen — who is disabled and in a wheelchair — died Sunday after suffering fatal injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Essex County prosecutors said the shooting in Newark occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Schuyler Avenue.

Allen’s aunt, 23-year-old Jahnaya Black, was home and asleep at the time of the shooting, police said.

Black faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child, along with Allen’s grandmother and legal guardian, 43-year-old Shaneefah Allen.

Shaneefah Allen was not home at the time of the shooting.

A third man, the victim’s uncle, 18-year-old Marquis Wright, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, transporting a manufactured firearm without a serial number and allowing a minor access to a loaded firearm, police said, alleging that Wright brought the gun into the apartment and left it unattended.