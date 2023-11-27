SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. (PIX11) – Three people were killed in a shooting at a home in New Jersey on Monday, police said.

Two men and a woman were fatally shot at a home on Coppola Drive in South Plainfield around 9 a.m., according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

A suspect in the shooting is being questioned, but no arrest has been made yet, authorities said.

The shooting was “not a random act of violence” and there is “no threat to the public,” according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The identities of the victims haven’t been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rutter of the South Plainfield Police Department at 908-226-7663 and Detective Morillo of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-8843.

