NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Three people, including a 7-year-old girl, were killed in a shooting in Newark on Wednesday, according to officials.

The shooting happened in the vicinity of Meeker and Johnson avenues, where police fatally shot someone while responding to an emergency call of several other victims who had been shot, according to the Essex County prosecutor’s office.

The shooting suspect is one of the three people confirmed dead, according to Mayor Ras Baraka.

“Tonight, there was a tragic shooting that left three people killed, including a child, and the perpetrator. Three people dead. It’s tragic. This is the reason why we have to come together to deal with issues of mental health, drug abuse, anger, conflict, and all kinds of other issues that we see in our communities in general,” Mayor Baraka said in a statement.

A fourth person, may have also been shot but is still hospitalized as of Thursday morning, according to police sources.

The state attorney general’s office and the Essex County prosecutor’s office are investigating.