JERSEY CITY, NJ (PIX11) — Police arrested three parents after they allegedly fought and pulled out weapons in front of a Jersey City school on Monday, officials said.

Police arrested two women at Frank R. Conwell Public School No. 3 around 8:30 a.m. for simple assault, a city spokeswoman said. One of the women allegedly deployed a Taser.

Another parent, a man, allegedly displayed a gun, officials said. He was gone when police arrived to the Bright Street school.

The dad was located in Hoboken and was arrested. He was charged with causing or risking widespread injury or damage, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of children, and firearm on an educational institutional.

No serious injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

The school was placed under a lockdown, which has since been lifted.

“The Jersey City Police Department will maintain an increased police presence on site as a precaution until further notice,” a city spokesperson said.