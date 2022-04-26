PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — Felix de Jesus went missing more than three months ago. Since then, his family has been searching for answers — to no avail.

“You’ve been telling me ‘soon, soon, soon,'” Giovanni de Jesus said. “[For] 88 days now, and you have no answers for me?”

Every week, the de Jesus family shows up to City Council meetings in Paterson, New Jersey. Tuesday, they were joined by activist Corey Lewis Teague.

“There’s no police report,” Lewis said, referring to an incident that may be connected to Felix de Jesus’ disappearance.

The 41 year old was last seen on Feb 2. in front of a bodega. The encounter was recorded on police body camera video, but Felix’s brother, Giovanni, said it’s short and doesn’t show any officers’ faces.

“They don’t want to give us the cop’s names,” he said. “They don’t want to give us nothing.”

Police were called to the location on a report Felix was allegedly drunk and harassing a woman. When two unidentified Paterson officers arrived, they handcuffed Felix and put him in a patrol vehicle.

In a previous story from PIX11 News, Giovanni de Jesus insisted his brother had not harassed a female customer in the store at 499 Union Avenue. He said he’d spoken to two witnesses.

“They saw the officers arresting my brother,” Giovanni de Jesus told PIX11 News’ Mary Murphy. “And they asked the woman if she wants to press any charges against my brother, and she said, ‘no.'”

Felix’s brothers said, so far, investigators — citing an active internal affairs investigation — have only showed them a 4-minute clip from the officer’s body camera.

“At this moment, we don’t know what’s going on,” Eric de Jesus said.

Felix’s brothers originally told PIX11 News they conducted their own search, which included talking to witnesses. Those witnesses told the de Jesus family the officers dropped off Felix at a hangout area behind one of the high schools, along the Passaic river, and left him there.

But that information was not given to them by investigators. And they said there’s no record of anything happening at all.

PIX11 News reached out to Paterson officials — including Mayor Andre Sayegh, Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s OFfice and the State Attorney General’s Office — for comment. Everyone either declined to comment or did not respond at all.

Paterson councilman Luis Velez called for a “deep, deep investigation” into the incident.

And until there are answers, the de Jesus family said they’ll continue working to keep the case in the public eye.

“We need closure,” Giovanni de Jesus said. “We need answers. We need our brother back.”

PIX11 News’ Mary Murphy contributed to this report.