3 men arrested in connection with NJ stabbing

Suspects in Nov. 2021 knife fight (Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office)

PASSAIC, NJ — Police arrested three men on attempted murder charges in connection with a New Jersey stabbing, officials said Saturday.

A 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old man suffered several stab wounds on Nov. 26 near Van Buren Street and Lexington Avenue in Passaic, police said.

Sergio Xochiulacuamatzi, 26; Richard Arriaga, 25 and Christian Martinez, 21 were taken into custody in connection with the attack.

They were charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and criminal mischief, officials said.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this
incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact
the Passaic Police Department at 973-365-3900.

