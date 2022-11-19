CLIFTON, N.J. (PIX11) — Three people were found dead following a house fire in New Jersey Friday evening, officials said on Saturday.

The fire broke out at a home on Ladwick Lane in Clifton around 7:30 p.m. Steven Warga, 65, Elaine Warga, 71, and Helen Popovich, 95, were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

A fourth person was taken to a hospital. Authorities described their condition as stable.

The cause of the fire remained undetermined, as of Saturday morning. The investigation was active and ongoing, officials said.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asked anyone with additional information about this incident to contact the tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.