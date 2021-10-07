3 men arrested in attempted abduction, police pursuit in NJ

BAYONNE, N.J. — Three men from the Bronx were arrested Wednesday morning after they allegedly attempted to kidnap another man in New Jersey.

An officer on patrol in the area of West 21st Street and Avenue A in Bayonne observed a man attempting to drag another man into a parked black Audi in the area, police said.

Believing he witnessed an attempted abduction, he went to the area and was flagged down by the 30-year-old victim who directed him to the Audi, according to authorities.

When the officer got close to the Audi, it sped off at a high rate of speed toward Kennedy Boulevard, police said.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver of the Audi kept going, resulting in a motor vehicle pursuit, cops said.

The Audi continued to flee, ignoring several traffic signals before striking a pick-up trick, according to police.

The vehicle kept traveling and eventually crashed into a parked, unoccupied vehicle and a traffic signal box, authorities said.

Angel Aristy, 23, Pedro Castillo, 19, and Rafael Vargas, 19, exited the vehicle and fled, but were later apprehended by police.

The victim later reported to the police headquarters that he had been approached by one of the suspects while he was walking along 21st Street. The suspect threatened to shoot if he refused to walk with him and get in the car, investigation determined.

As they approached the vehicle, a struggle ensued as the victim tried to break free.

During the struggle, the victim said he felt what was believed to be a punch in the stomach, but later realized Aristy had stabbed him, he told police.

All three men face charges of kidnapping, obstructing a governmental function, eluding, conspiracy, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Aristy also faces charges of aggravated assault and making terrorist threats to kill.