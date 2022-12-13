A 3-alarm fire broke out at a food prep company in New Jersey Tuesday, officials said. (AIR11)

LINDEN, New Jersey (PIX11) — A three-alarm fire ripped through a food preparation company in New Jersey early Tuesday morning, officials said.

The blaze broke out in the kitchen area at World Class Kitchens at 1911 Pennsylvania Ave. in Linden at around 12:30 a.m., officials said. The building was occupied and one worker suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital, officials said. All other employees were safely evacuated.

Firefighters from multiple agencies were unable to contain the fire to one building and were still battling the blaze at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said. Footage from AIR11 chopper showed heavy flames and smoke billowing from the building.

The incident has caused some road closures in the area. Parts of Park, Linden, and Elizabeth avenues remained closed as emergency personnel was still at the scene.