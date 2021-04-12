2-year-old girl shot in ‘targeted incident’ in Newark’s Central Ward

NEWARK, NJ — A 2-year-old girl was shot in Newark on Monday afternoon, Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

Officers rushed to 14th Avenue and South 6th Street in the city’s Central Ward around 2 p.m. after a ShotSpotter notification of gunfire, officials said. The injured girl was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

“Our detectives have determined that this was a targeted incident. Unfortunately, a child has become a victim, Director O’Hara said. “Thankfully, it appears she will recover from her injuries and there is no danger to the community.”

Officials have not yet released information on the shooter or any other identifying information on the victim.

Police have asked for the public’s help “with identifying any suspects to bring those responsible to justice.”

