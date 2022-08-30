Two women were found dead in a house fire in Bloomingdale, New Jersey on Aug. 30, 2022. (PIX11)

BLOOMINGDALE, N.J. (PIX11) – Two women were found dead in the aftermath of a house fire in New Jersey Tuesday morning, Passaic County officials said.

The fire happened at a home in Bloomingdale on Hamburg Turnpike. Neighbors Dan and Elaine Bush called 911 just after 7 a.m. when they smelled smoke and saw the flames.

“The flames were just as high as the trees. Fifty feet wide. I did not think there was going to be a house left at all. It was that big,” Dan Bush said.

Fire departments from numerous municipalities responded to the scene, quickly containing the blaze, but the damage was already done.

“All of a sudden we heard a tremendous crash. Apparently that’s when the back of the house collapsed,” Dan Bush said.

Smoke continued to billow out from the house’s second level hours later as firefighters rummaged through the debris. In the end, the bodies of two women were pulled from the wreckage. Animal control was also called to the scene, carting away what is believed to be animal remains.

The property, which lies on an elevated driveway, is closed in by numerous trees. At the fire’s peak, neighbors thought they would have to evacuate. Dan Bush even got out his water hose preparing for the worst.

“There were flames, but there were no embers at all. It was just like looking at your gas range,” Dan Bush said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation. The identities of the victim’s haven’t been released.