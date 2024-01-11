NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Newark police are investigating a shooting that sent two teenagers to the hospital on Thursday, officials said.

Police got a call about a shooting near South 11th Street and South Orange Avenue around 3 p.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. Police found two victims with gunshot wounds.

A 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were both taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries, officials said. Both are expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.