2 sent to hospital after log flume malfunction at Six Flags Great Adventure in NJ

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ — A log flume malfunction sent two guests at Six Flags Great Adventure to the hospital on Sunday, a park spokesperson said.

The boat “did not complete its cycle” and the log flume ride was closed for a full inspection after the incident, which happened around 6:30 p.m., according to Six Flags Great Adventure.

The guests were treated by Six Flags first aid staff before they were taken to a hospital for additional evaluation.

“The safety of our guests and employees is our highest priority,” a Six Flags spokesperson said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ students learning declined during pandemic: report

Thousands of police officers across N.J. take part in torch run for Special Olympics

NJ toddler dies after 'gruesome' incident

Herd immunity vs. functional immunity

'Functional immunity' in sight for tri-state

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter