2 sent to hospital after log flume malfunction at Six Flags Great Adventure in NJ

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ — A log flume malfunction sent two guests at Six Flags Great Adventure to the hospital on Sunday, a park spokesperson said.

The boat “did not complete its cycle” and the log flume ride was closed for a full inspection after the incident, which happened around 6:30 p.m., according to Six Flags Great Adventure.

The guests were treated by Six Flags first aid staff before they were taken to a hospital for additional evaluation.

“The safety of our guests and employees is our highest priority,” a Six Flags spokesperson said.