MORRIS TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) – Two New Jersey residents — both in their 80s — were found dead after their home was destroyed by a fire in the middle of the night.

The fire happened at a home in Morris Township on Normandy Heights Road just before 3 a.m. Friday, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

The home was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived, hindering firefighters in their search for the residents.

Robert Ricciardi, 87, and Gemma Ricciardi, 85, both residents of the home, were found dead, officials said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.