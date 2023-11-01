NEW JERSEY (PIX11) –Two people were killed in a violent car crash on Tuesday in Sayreville, police said.

The crash happened at 4:11 p.m. on Bordentown Avenue at Waterworks Road, according to police. The driver of a Nissan car, carrying four people, was driving on Bordentown Avenue when it crossed over the double yellow line and crashed into a box truck, police said.

Two people in the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene. The rest of the victims were transported to a hospital for treatment, police said.

The cause of the crash is still unclear and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Cox of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444 or Detective Colonna of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732- 745-3354.

