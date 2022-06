NEW JERSEY (PIX11)– Two people drowned at a New Jersey beach Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The swimmers, ages 17 and 22, died after being caught in the sand pits at Mine Hill Beach, authorities said. Divers recovered the bodies after a group alerted EMS personnel at the beach at 5:23 p.m. that the two males went into the water and never came out, officials said.

The identities of the swimmers have not been released.