NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Two people died, including a 17-year-old, and several were injured in a series of shootings in New Jersey Tuesday night, police said.

Two people, a 26-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy, were found shot to death in the area of Jersey and Oliver streets in Paterson around 2:39 a.m., police said.

Three other people walked into various hospitals throughout the night with gunshot wounds including two 19-year-old boys and a 24-year-old man, officials said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.