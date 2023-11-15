NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Two people have died and three were hospitalized after suspected drug overdoses at a Fort Lee motel Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responded to a rented room at the Skyview Motel located on Bergen Boulevard for a possible medical call at 1:41 p.m., officials said. Five people were found “in and out of consciousness and experiencing symptoms consistent with an overdose,” prosecutors said. Responding officers gave the victims medical aid, including naloxone.

Two people were later pronounced dead, and three people were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

An investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Fort Lee Police Department.

