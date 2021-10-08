2 NJ school coaches arrested in sex assault of teen: authorities

Matthew Rennie (Left) and Ranait Griff (right) were arrested in connection to a sexual assault of a teen at a NJ school (Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office)

MONTGOMERY, N.J. — Two coaches at a New Jersey school were arrested in connection to the sexual assault of a teen, authorities said Friday.

A 17-year-old girl reported to Franklin Township Police on Wednesday that she was sexually assaulted by teacher/coach Matthe Rennie several times between July and September, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Rennie is employed at a private educational institution in Franklin Township, authorities said.

The teen disclosed the incidents that occurred in Montgomery Township and East Amwell Township.

Rennie was arrested and faces charges sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.

Investigation also determined that Ranait Griff, another teacher and coach at the same school, was aware of the sexual relationship, the prosecutor’s office said.

She was arrested and faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone with information relating to the sexual assault to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes Unit (908) 231-7100 or the Montgomery Township Police Department at (908) 359-3222 or via the STOPit app.

