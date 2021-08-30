2 NJ prison guards indicted on assault charges

BRIDGETON, N.J. — Two New Jersey prison guards have been indicted on assault, misconduct and conspiracy charges after one of the guards allegedly entered an inmate’s cell and physically assaulted the man.

The incident unfolded in June 2020 at South Woods State Prison, authorities said. Law enforcement documents say Senior Corrections Police Officer Jeffrey Shelton was captured on surveillance camera entering an inmate’s cell and later admitted to assaulting the man.

Senior Corrections Police Officer Carlos Lebron was also present but failed to intervene and report the assault, according to authorities.

A message left Monday with the men’s attorney was not immediately returned.