2 NJ police officers injured; Man charged in Lakewood alleged knife attack

LAKEWOOD, N.J —A New Jersey man has been charged with attempted murder in an alleged knife attack on two police officers, authorities said.

Lakewood police officials said the officers were called to a home shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday by a woman who said her son had been acting erratically. Police allege that the man emerged from his room and attacked both officers with a 12-inch knife, leaving them with head and facial injuries.

After a standoff extended into early Sunday, pepper spray was delivered through a window and the man surrendered, police said.