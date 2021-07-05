2 NJ officers open fire at man’s home, killing him; State probes deadly shooting

NEWTON, N.J. — State officials are investigating a police shooting of a man outside a New Jersey home over the holiday weekend.

The state attorney general’s office said three uniformed officers in Newton arrived at the residence at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in response to a 911 call.

During an encounter with a man outside the home, two officers fired their service weapons. The officers rendered first aid but the man was pronounced dead at the scene within 15 minutes, officials said.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Authorities said a semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the scene.

