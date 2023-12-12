NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Two South Jersey men are facing several charges after allegedly participating in a dog-fighting ring, according to officials.

Tommy J. Watson, 43, of Clayton, and Johnnie Lee Nelson, 34, of Bridgeton, violated the Animal Welfare Act by fighting, training, transporting, and owning “pit bull-type dogs”, from August 2017 to March 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The assailants’ operation was known as “From Da Bottom Kennels,” which posted bloodline information about fighting dogs on the dog fighting website “Peds Online,” court documents revealed.

The pair also used the “DMV Board,” on Telegram, an encrypted messaging app, to send videos of live dog fights. They also sent videos of training dogs for fights and of the killing of underperforming fighting dogs, including by hanging, officials said.

Watson is facing separate additional charges under the Animal Welfare Act for fighting two pit bull-type dogs in dog fights on Dec. 2, 2018. He is also charged with transporting a third dog, Rambo, along with do-it-yourself veterinary equipment, for a dog fight on March 23, 2019, that police officers prevented from happening, officials said.

Watson surrendered himself to authorities Monday, officials said. Nelson was arrested on Dec. 5.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.