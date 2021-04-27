2 NJ cops face charges for allegedly beating man, filing false police report

PATERSON, N.J. — Two Paterson police officers face charges for allegedly beating a man and lying about it late last year.

Police officers Kevin Patino, 29, and Kendry Tineo-Restituyo, 28, are both charged with depriving a victim of his Constitutional right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by law enforcement officers and with filing a false police report.

According to court documents, Patino and Tineo-Restituyo approached the victim, Osamah Alsaidi, 20, around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 14, 2020. Patino allegedly grabbed Alsaidi and struck him in the face and body when the victim tried to get out of the officer’s grip.

Tineo-Restituyo then picked Alsaidi up and threw him to the ground. The two cops continued to beat the victim while he was on the ground, according to documents.

The two cops then filed a police report about Alsaidi’s arrest, claiming the young man had attacked the officers and was “screaming profanities” at them.

Alsaidi spent about two months seeking accountability for the officers’ actions. Things changed after he went public with surveillance video showing the incident.

The cops were placed on desk duty after the video went public.

Two others came forward with accusations of police brutality against Patino.

Both officers face up to 10 years in prison for the violation of civil rights count and a maximum of 20 years in prison for falsifying records.

“Police officers who abuse their positions to exert power over and injure the citizens they are supposed to protect violate our Constitution and erode trust in our public institutions,” Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig said in a statement.