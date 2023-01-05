NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Two Newark police officers were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday, officials said.

The officers were stabbed in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.

Both officers were hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said. A male suspect was taken into custody without further incident, Fragé said.

Additional information about the incident was not immediately available.