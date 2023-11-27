BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. (PIX11) — Lauren, a resident of Bergen County, N.J., showed PIX11 News one of the old patient files she picked up Monday during her return visit to the emergency room at the Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood.

“They had no ability to get into my records,” said Lauren.

She did not have access to digital versions of her test results, records, or her MyChart app because the emergency rooms at Pascack Valley and Mountainside Medical Center were the target of a Thanksgiving Day ransomware cyberattack.

Both hospitals are part of the Hackensack Meridian Health System.

“It went down within a couple of hours of me being admitted. They still did a good job. They had to do everything by paper. They got me all my testing. They got me all my medication. But they had to go old school,” said Lauren.

A spokesperson for both hospitals told PIX11 News.

“There is no adverse impact on patient care…however, we have asked our local EMS systems to temporarily divert patients in need of emergency care to other area facilities while we address our system issues.”

Both ERs remained open to continuing to care for existing patients and accepting walk-in patients.

However, it is still unclear when local ambulance dispatches will be allowed to resume transporting patients to emergency rooms.

Cyber Security expert Jack Danahy said healthcare systems are popular targets among cyber criminals.

“Because of the nature of delivering healthcare, they really have to share a lot of information. These organizations get targeted because they’re committed to providing care. So if they hit by something like this that causes them to have to stop providing services, or decreasing the services they deliver – they are more likely to pay the ransomware,” said Danahy.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It’s unclear if the hospital decided to pay the ransomware or what information was compromised in the attack.

It was a return to the familiar for Lauren, fresh off her own ER stay.

“My husband and I took notes, took all the names of all the medications,” said Lauren. “But we’re old school. We’re old guys. We know that computers are not that great. They’re good when they’re good, and they’re really bad when they’re really bad.”

Lauren did tell us she’s concerned about accessing the results of her digital scans and hopes doctors will be able to access them in the coming days.

If you suspect your personal information was compromised in a cyberattack, experts recommend monitoring your accounts closely and strongly considering subscribing to an identity monitoring service.