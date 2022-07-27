JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Two men plead guilty on Monday to charges in connection to an armed home invasion in 2020 in Jersey City, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Jersey City police received a report of an armed home robbery along Hudson Avenue at around 3:40 a.m. on Sept. 13, officials said. According to the building owner, Aaron Johnson, 31, and Carlos Flores, 47, stormed inside the home while a private gathering was ongoing and robbed nine people, who were inside, at gunpoint.

Johnson and Flores pled guilty to robbery and have been recommended a sentence of 15 years in New Jersey State Prison, according to authorities. Their sentencing is scheduled on Sept. 30 this year.