NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Two men were shot to death in Newark in separate shootings on the Fourth of July, officials said.

Raakin Brown, 39, of Newark, was fatally shot in the 100 block of Irvine Turner Boulevard around 12:35 p.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Brown was found suffering from a gunshot wound behind an apartment complex.

Mailk Taylor, 42, of East Orange, was fatally shot in the 200 block of South Eighth Street around 5 p.m., officials said.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Homicide Task Force is investigating both shootings. There is no evidence at this time that the shootings were related, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432 or 1-877-TIPS-4EC.