JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Two men were arrested on Monday night for the fatal shooting of a man in Jersey City in June, police said on Tuesday.

Police found Kyle Howard, 34, shot along Forrest Street near Martin Luther King Drive at around 11 p.m. on June 12, according to authorities. Howard was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After an investigation, Quadre Domnie, 21, and Jekhi Wade, 19, have been arrested in the vicinity of Cator and Rose avenues. They were charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and receiving stolen property.

The suspects are being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility and are awaiting their first court appearances.