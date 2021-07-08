Scene of a fatal house fire in Teaneck, New Jersey on July 8, 2021. (PIX11 News)

TEANECK, N.J. — Two people are dead after flames ripped through a New Jersey home early Thursday, according to fire officials.

The Teaneck fire chief said the call came in around 3:20 a.m. for fire inside a house on Arlington Avenue, near South Prospect Terrace, in the township of Teaneck.

The chief said the blaze started on the first or second floor of the home and quickly spread, growing to a four-alarm fire before it could be brought under control.

He said the heat and humidity contributed to the inferno growing to four alarms.

Firefighters discovered the bodies of two adults in a bedroom in the attic level of the house, authorities said. The victims’ identities were not immediately released.

One firefighter suffered burns on his leg, while two other firefighters were treated on the scene for minor injuries, officials said.

The fire chief said the fire did not appear to be suspicious in nature.