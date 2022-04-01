NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A Long Island man was one of two victims killed in a crash in Newark involving a stolen car, officials said.

A stolen Dodge Charger was speeding when it hit an Acura at the intersection of West Runyon and Elizabeth Avenue in Newark at 4:35 a.m. Thursday, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Both occupants of the Acura – 47-year-old Felix Valdez, of Bay Shore, New York, and a female whose identity hasn’t yet been confirmed – were killed in the crash.

The Dodge Charger was reported stolen out of Union, New Jersey, on Thursday, police said. Three females in the Dodge Charger were hospitalized in stable condition after the crash. Two males in the vehicle fled the scene on foot.

The incident remains under investigation. So far, no arrests have been made.