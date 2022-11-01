NORTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. (PIX11) – Police in New Jersey are searching for the driver who struck and injured two people during trick-or-treating on Halloween.

The hit-and-run happened in North Plainfield along Mountain Avenue just after 6 p.m. as children were knocking on doors and enjoying their Halloween. The two victims – a 7-year-old boy and a 21-year-old woman – remained hospitalized on Tuesday.

Terrance Doctor and his mother, Denise Gourdine, were on their way to a Halloween event in town and watched in horror from their vehicle as another car hit the victims in a crosswalk.

“As soon as I turned to watch them go across the street in the opposite direction, another vehicle speeding down Mountain Avenue struck them, knocking them maybe 20 feet,” Doctor said.

The pair, who are both trained emergency first responders, quickly jumped into action.

“The boy was thrown into another oncoming car, which landed over his shoulder, and he was underneath the car, so we had to back that car up,” Gourdine said.

“His first words were ‘I want to go home, I want to go home.’ His arm was twisted back,” Doctor said.

The female victim had to be cut out of her costume which got tangled up above her head, the witnesses said.

Both victims suffered various traumatic injuries and were in stable condition at a nearby hospital as of Tuesday evening, police said.

The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run is described as a gold or black sedan.

Detectives were canvassing the neighborhood Tuesday afternoon searching for any surveillance footage to help with the investigation.