2 found dead in southern NJ home; deaths considered ‘suspicious’

SURF CITY, N.J. — The deaths of two people found in a southern New Jersey home Sunday have been considered suspicious, authorities said.

Authorities discovered two individuals at a residence along North Seventh Avenue in the Surf City neighborhood.

The deaths, which are being investigated by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, sheriff’s office and Surf City police, are “considered to be suspicious.”

The investigation remains active. 

The identities of the victims have not been identified. 

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is urged to contact Detective Lindsay Woodfield of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 3989, or Sgt. Victor Rice of the Surf City Police Department at 609-494-8121.

