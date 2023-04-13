WEST MILFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — Fire crews continue battling a wildfire in West Milford, N.J., that has stretched to 720 acres as of 10 p.m.

Thursday night, according to officials from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. As of 10 p.m., the fire remains roughly 35% contained.

Fire officials said the weather has been difficult, with low humidity, record warmth, and windy conditions.

Fire crews identified a second spot fire Thursday afternoon on the east side of Echo Lake in a forested area. The fire was spotted from a helicopter. Approximately five homes have been evacuated in the area, but there have been no property damage or injuries so far.

Firefighters plan to do more burning out and backfire operations to get the fire under control. In addition, officials have expanded the containment zone to include the second spot fire area. The original fire on the west side of the containment zone is currently being patrolled, and fire lines are being monitored.

Local fire companies are providing structure protection and water supply for structures that have been evacuated.

Echo Lake will remain closed through Thursday night. Macopin Road also remains closed, north of Germantown Road.