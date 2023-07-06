NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Two Newark firefighters died while fighting a fire on a massive cargo ship Wednesday night, according to officials.

The fire broke out around 9:30 on a cargo ship docked at Port Newark near Marsh and Corbin Streets, officials said. The boat held 5,000 cars and once firefighters arrived at the scene five to seven of those cars caught on fire.

An active fire on the 10th level reached the 12th level of the ship. Firefighters immediately tried to attack the fire but because of the intense heat, they were pushed out and two firefighters were lost while exiting, officials said.

A search began to try to locate them, and two firefighters were removed from the ship, officials said.

“The two individuals were removed from the structure, unfortunately, we lost 2 members today this is a tragedy and my heart goes out to the families of each of these members and the Newark Fire Department,” said Newark Fire Chief Rufus Jackson.

The fire is still active as of Thursday morning and multiple agencies across New Jersey are providing assistance.