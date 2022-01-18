2 bodies found in vehicle floating in NJ pond: officials

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (PIX11) — Police in New Jersey launched an investigation Tuesday morning after two people were found dead inside a vehicle floating in a local pond, officials said.

Authorities in Piscataway responded around 5:35 a.m. to the area of Stelton Road and Lakeview Avenue, where officers discovered a vehicle floating in the nearby New Market Pond, according to the Middlesex County prosecutor’s office.

Police found two individuals inside the submerged vehicle, who were subsequently pronounced dead at an area hospital, officials said.

The deceased had not been identified, as of Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the investigation was active and ongoing.

Officials asked anyone with information about the deadly incident to contact Detective Joe Naccarato of the Piscataway Police Department at (732) 562-1100 or Detective Paul Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3330.

