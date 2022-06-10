SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J. (PIX11) — The fire department was just around the corner from a fire in New Jersey that broke out about 3 a.m. Friday — but even though they responded in minutes, it was already too late.

“The whole town knows,” said Tony Competiello, who owns a deli that’s also around the corner from the Agar Place home. “It’s just a sad situation.”

South Hackensack Fire Chief Carmine Maceri said firefighters were met with heavy smoke at the scene. They were only able to rescue one of the three people inside the home.

The victims include an 80-year old woman, who neighbors said lived in the neighborhood for 40 years. The woman’s daughter’s 29-year old boyfriend also died in the fire. Neither of them have been identified.

“Obviously we are a very small town,” Deputy Chief Robert Chinchar said. “Everybody knows everybody, so something like this really hits home … It’s gonna take a while to recover from this.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.