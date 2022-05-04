NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Two children – including one as young as 4 years old – and a man were injured in a shooting in Newark Wednesday evening, officials said.

The shooting happened at Irvine Turner Boulevard and West Kinney Street around 5:50 p.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara. A 4-year-old, another minor and a 30-year-old man were each hospitalized after getting shot, officials said.

The shooting remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.