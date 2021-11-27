2 children killed in NJ wrong-way crash on Thanksgiving: officials

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A Thanksgiving Day crash involving a police cruiser and a vehicle traveling the wrong way on a central New Jersey highway left two children dead and three people injured, officials said.

The crash occurred around 11:35 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Routes 1 and 130 in North Brunswick, according to the state attorney general’s office.

The car carrying the children was traveling on the wrong side of the road when it crashed into a marked Old Bridge police cruiser, per the AG’s office.

The children were pronounced dead a short time later, while two officers and a civilian in the police vehicle were injured.