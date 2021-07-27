2 charged in fatal shooting of Jersey City man: officials

JERSEY CITY — Two men have been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a man in Jersey City Saturday, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.

At around 11 a.m. Saturday, Jersey City police received a call for shots fired in the area of Grant Avenue. Officers found a man, later identified as 26-year-old Raquan Bass, who had sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m.

Yasir Harrison, 32, and Jala Long, 21, were arrested separately Tuesday. Harrison and Long are both charged with murder. Harrison is also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.