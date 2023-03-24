HACKENSACK, N.J. (PIX11) — Two arrests have been made related to the overdose death of a woman at the Riverside Commons in Hackensack, N.J. That overdose incident involved fentanyl and sent four victims to the hospital.

Out of the two suspects arrested in this case, one was charged with the distribution of narcotics, and the other was charged with possession with intent to sell.

Officials at the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office believe these suspects are just a small part of a much larger problem in New Jersey and New York.

Michelle Edoo, 29, was working at the mall, at the Cheesecake Factory, when she, along with four other mall employees, had a deadly overdose incident last week, according to police.

Investigators believe Edoo and the others ingested a dangerous amount of fentanyl.

When first responders got to the scene, in the parking garage of the mall, they saw four people lying on the ground unconscious, with two good samaritans performing CPR and life-saving measures on the victims.

First responders used an antidote called Narcan. That helped revive some of the victims. Sadly, it wasn’t enough to save Michelle Edoo.

Authorities said the vast majority of overdose deaths they’re seeing involve fentanyl. Making things even more complicated, officials said it’s being added to all sorts of other drugs.

“You have to assume that any drug, whether powder, pill, or vegetation, that is bought on the street or that is shared on the street contains fentanyl and it can kill you,” Bergan County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

“I don’t think there’s ever been a more dangerous time in our society regarding overdose fatalities than there are right now,” Bergan County Chief of Detectives Jason Love told PIX11 News.