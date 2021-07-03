2 arrested in shooting of 9-year-old in Newark: police

NEWARK — A 22-year-old man and a 15-year-old female were arrested Saturday in connection with the Wednesday shooting of a 9-year-old girl in Newark, police said.

The shooting happened at 5:25 p.m. on the 400 block of Holiday Court in the Wynona Lipman Garden Apartment Complex. Newark police located a 9-year-old girl who had sustained two gunshot wounds, one to her left calf and the other to her right foot. The victim was taken to a hospital.

The incident followed a dispute that became a physical altercation between the victim’s 16-year-old sister and a 15-year-old female. The suspect entered the victim’s home, along with 22-year-old Nazir Cruz, who fired a handgun at the victim, her mother, a 19-year-old sibling, a 16-year-old sibling, and a 15-year-old male visitor while inside the residence.

Cruz, who was arrested Saturday, faces five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy, and burglary.

The 15-year-old female suspect was arrested near the scene on Wednesday while wearing an electronic monitoring ankle-bracelet resulting from an arrest for her role in a June 7 carjacking in Newark. She also faces five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy, and burglary.

“I commend the unrelenting investigation efforts of the Newark Police Shooting Response Team in identifying the second suspect in this senseless shooting,” said Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara. “Apprehending Cruz is the result of intensive, round the clock detective work with the singular aim of keeping our communities safe and hold those who cause harm accountable.”