2 arrested in NJ shooting that injured 6: officials

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. — Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Central Jersey bar that injured six people, officials said Friday.

Police responding to reports of shots fired at El Patio Bar, on Fayette Street in Perth Amboy, found the victims around 12:40 a.m. Monday.

Middlesex County prosecutors say all six were taken to hospitals for treatment of undisclosed wounds that were not considered life-threatening. Their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

An investigation between local police and county prosecutors determined Alexander Corniel, 27, of Perth Amboy attempted to fatally shoot a man known to him in the area surrounding the bar. The investigation further determined the intended target and five bystanders were struck by the gunfire.

Corniel was arrested and charged with six counts of attempted murder, five counts of aggravated assault and a count of handgun possession for an unlawful purpose.

Police also arrested Kenneth Rivera-Roman, 29, after discovering that he provided Corniel with the handgun used in the shooting. He’s been charged with weapons possession, aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.