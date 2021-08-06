2 arrested in Jersey City shooting that left 2 dead, 4 injured: officials

Cooleon McNeil (left) and Omire Rios-Williams (right) were charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Jersey City May 31, 2021 that left two dead and four others injured. (Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Two men were arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that left two men dead and four others injured in Jersey City earlier this year.

Cooleone McNeil, 21, was arrested Thursday and faces charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, authorities said.

Omire Rios-Williams, 19, who was already detained for a May murder, was also charged hit with the same charged Thursday, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

On May 21, 2021, Jersey City police responded to the area of Crescent Avenue and Brinkerhoff Street just before 11 p.m.

Officers found six people with gunshot wounds, authorities said. Two of those people, Randolph Black Jr., 25, and Jason Crutcher, 26, were pronounced dead at Jersey City Medical Center, officials with the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The surviving victims included three men — ages 25, 26 and 35 — and a 20-year-old woman. They were treated for gunshot wounds at Jersey City Medical Center and were listed in stable condition, officials said.

The victims had been sitting in a car in the area when the suspects opened fire on the vehicle, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop previously said.